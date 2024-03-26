Joe Biden Campaign Announces Star-studded Lineup for Radio City Fundraiser

The Biden campaign has announced a star-studded line-up for a fundraiser at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall scheduled for Thursday evening featuring Queen Latifah, Lea Michele, and Lizzo.

The event will also feature an onstage discussion with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Biden moderated by TV left-wing late-night host Stephen Colbert. First lady Jill Biden will also speak during the event, Deadline reported.

The main event will be hosted by Mindy Kaling and it will be produced by Jordan Roth and Alex Timbers. Jeffrey Katzenberg and Anna Wintour also helped put on the event.

According to NBC News, Obama contacted the Biden campaign a month and a half ago and asked to participate.

Lizzo’s participation will raise eyebrows since her long string of sex harassment accusations. The rapper is being accused of bullying, racism, and harassment by several of her past employees.

The singer’s recent attempt to have the sex charges thrown out was denied by a judge.

Others set to perform include Harriet Tubman portrayer Cynthia Erivo, and actor and singer Ben Platt.

Platt appeared at a fundraiser for Biden in Sept.

According to the president’s reelection campaign, the Democratic National Committee and Democratic state parties have raised $53 million in February.

