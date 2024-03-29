Joe Rogan Accuses Israel of ‘Genocide,’ Compares Gaza to ‘Holocaust’

Podcaster and martial arts expert Joe Rogan is coming under fire for accusing Israel of “genocide” in Gaza, and for comparing Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists to the Holocaust in which six million innocent Jews were murdered.

BREAKING: Joe Rogan says Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/knZU94CatJ — Mac (@GoodPoliticGuy) March 27, 2024

The Jewish News Syndicate reported:

Addressing video footage on social media purporting to show Palestinians being killed by Israeli bombs, Joe Rogan told the millions who listen to his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Tuesday that Israel was committing genocide. … Then he brought the Holocaust into the discussion. “You’re saying that from the perspective of someone who literally went through the Holocaust or your people, your tribe. You went through the Holocaust and now you’re willing to do it?” he said, apparently directing his statement at Israel.

Democratic Majority for Israel, a pro-Israel group within the Democratic Party, slammed Rogan’s comments as “wholly false & dangerous,” placing them within the context of other fringe view that it claimed he holds.

Israel allows thousands of tons of food and other essential goods to enter Gaza every day, and has helped Palestinian civilians evacuate areas where there is fighting betwen Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.

Hamas is a genocidal organization whose charter commits it to the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews worldwide.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.