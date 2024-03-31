Luther Campbell, Rapper Known for ‘Me so Horny,’ Running for Congress to Fight ‘Motherf**kers’ Trump, Gaetz

Former 2 Live Crew rapper Luther Campbell is planning to run for Congress as a Democrat to represent his home state of Florida.

His political goal? To fight “these motherfuckers,” including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), former President Donald Trump, and all “these crazy-ass Republicans.”

Campbell, 63, is preparing to launch his candidacy for Florida’s 20th Congressional district — a majority-black area in the southeastern part of the state that is currently represented by Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL).

“I’m gonna make an announcement in a couple of weeks,” he told the New York Post. “I think I have a great chance of winning.”

During Luther Campbell’s time with 2 Live Crew, the group put out the infamous 1989 album As Nasty As They Wanna Be — which was slapped with obscenity charges for such tracks as “Me So Horny” and “The Fuck Shop.”

Campbell separately told establishment news outlet The Bulwark about his political goals.

“And I get to fight these mother fuckers,” Campbell reportedly said. “Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump, and all these crazy-ass Republicans who want to divide us.”

“I’m gonna be as nasty as I wanna be,” Campbell added with a laugh.

As part of his congressional run, Campbell is planning a documentary that will follow him along the campaign trail.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com