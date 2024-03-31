Disney Channel Directors Apologize for Supporting Child Sex Abuser Brian Peck Before His Conviction

Disney Channel directors Beth and Rich Correll have now publicly apologized for publishing letters back in 2003 in support of dialog coach Brian Peck who had been accused of sexually abusing actor Drake Bell and others in various series on Nickelodeon and other networks.

Along with a number of others, the directors of the young adult TV show had come to the aid of Peck (pictured) when he was facing charges of sexually abusing a child actor on the series Boy Meets World. He was convicted of the abuse in 2004 and spent 16 months in prison. He was also forced to register as a sex offender after being released from jail.

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell also claims Peck sexually abused him at Nickelodeon when he was a child actor in the series All That.

The allegations of abuse are being explored in the limited series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, and in light of the allegations in the series, the Corrells are now speaking out about their support for the man convicted of sexually abusing kids.

“If we had known the truth at the time the letters were written, we never would have written them,” the Corrells wrote in their statement, according to Variety. “There are no words to express how awful we feel for being on the wrong side of a horrific situation and the trauma it caused you, Drake. We are devastated that we unwittingly supported the unsupportable.”

The directors continued, saying, “Our biggest priority having worked on many sets throughout the years was the safety of children. We would never knowingly put any child in danger. We are saddened and appalled to hear all the in-depth details following the release of Quiet on the Set.”

Despite his conviction and prison sentence, Peck was hired for Disney Channel’s kid’s show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which Rich Correll directed and Beth co-directed. The Corrells claim they had no input on Peck’s hiring during that series.

“Children must be protected and should always be in a safe environment… both at work and at home. Drake, you are in our hearts, we are proud of your bravery, and we hope that now you are able to heal. Again, we are so sorry,” the directors exclaimed.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is being broadcast on Investigation Discovery and the entire limited series will be added to HBO Max, as well.

