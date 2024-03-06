Drake Bell Says He was Sexually Abused as a Child at Nickelodeon By Convicted Sex Offender Brian Peck

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reportedly says he was sexually abused at Nickelodeon by convicted sex offender Brian Peck when he was a child.

Bell opens up about his experience working with Peck, a dialogue coach who worked on Nickelodeon’s All That and The Amanda Show, in the upcoming documentary, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

In a trailer for the documentary, multiple people discuss Peck being a sexual predator, adding that they wonder who he had abused, before one man asks, “It wasn’t dealing with anybody on the shows or anything, right?” to which a woman off-camera answers, “It was a child actor.”

“On one of our shows?” the man asks, to which the woman replies, “Yes,” leaving the man apparently stunned and speechless. After that, Bell walks in and sits down in a chair, seemingly ready to share his story about his experience with Peck when he was just 15 years old.

Bell had starred on The Amanda Show from 1999 to 2002 before landing his own Nickelodeon series, Drake & Josh, which debuted in 2004.

The former Nickelodeon star’s comments on Quiet on Set — which is set to air March 17 and 18 on Investigation Discovery — will be the first time he has ever shared his story.

In 2003, Peck was arrested on 11 charges involving child sexual abuse. In May 2004, he pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with an anonymous 14 or 15 year old, as well as to oral copulation with a minor under 16.

Peck was then convicted of sexually abusing an unnamed Nickelodeon child actor, ordered to register as a sex offender, and was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

For 20 years, it remained unclear who the unnamed Nickelodeon child actor was, until now.

Quiet on Set, produced by Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television — Nonfiction, examines the toxic foundation of iconic children’s television shows in the ’90s and early 2000s, Business Insider reported.

The docuseries features exclusive interviews with former child actors and crew members from shows created by television producer and screenwriter Dan Schneider, many of whom are reportedly speaking about their experiences publicly for the first time.

Notably, ABC’s Boy Meets World stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle claimed last month that they were groomed by Peck when he guest starred on the hit series. The actors said they hadn’t realized what was happening at the time, but that everything is now clearer in hindsight.

