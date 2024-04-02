Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Other Stars Demand Developers Cease ‘Predatory Use of AI; Warn It will Replace Them

More than 200 musical artists — including popular names like Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, and Nicki Minaj — signed an open letter urging AI developers, tech firms, and digital platforms to “cease” the use of AI, saying the technology will end up replacing human artists if they continue.

The letter, published by the trade group Artist Rights Alliance (ARA), calls on AI developers and tech firms to stop the “predatory use of AI to steal professional artists’ voices and likenesses, violate creators’ rights, and destroy the music ecosystem,” according to a report by Axios.

“We call on all AI developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to pledge that they will not develop or deploy AI music- generation technology, content or tools that undermine or replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists or deny us fair compensation for our work,” the letter reads.

Other well-known artists that have signed the open letter include Elvis Costello, Smokey Robinson, Norah Jones, Camila Cabello, Kacey Musgraves, Jon Batiste, Ja Rule, Jason Isbell, Pearl Jam, and Sam Smith, among many others.

The letter goes on to say that while there are responsible ways AI can be used to advance human creativity, some platforms and AI developers have been using the technology “to sabotage creativity and undermine artists, songwriters, musicians and rights holders.”

Notably, the letter is unlike other efforts involving countering the dangers posed by AI in the sense that it directly addresses developers and tech firms directly, rather than going to lawmakers.

“We’re kind of calling on our technology and digital partners to work with us to make this a responsible marketplace, and to keep the quality of the music sound, and not to replace human artists,” ARA executive director Jen Jacobsen told Axios.

“We’re not thinking about legislation here,” Jacobsen added.

The music industry has also tried the legislation route, supporting bills that would protect their work from AI copyright issues.

Earlier this year, hundreds of artists reportedly signed a letter from the Human Artistry Campaign calling on Congress to sign the The No AI FRAUD Act, legislation meant to protect against AI. They have also advocated for the Elvis Act, legislation in Tennessee that addresses voice, image, and likeness protections for its residents against AI.

