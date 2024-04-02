“Get over yourselves.” That is the intemperate advice from two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who has scolded voters complaining about the likely prospect of a Donald Trump versus Joe Biden rematch in the 2024 presidential election campaign.

She delivered her blast Monday night during an interview on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, saying:

Get over yourselves, those are the two choices … And, you know, it’s one of, like, one is old & effective & compassionate, has a heart & really cares about people, & one is old & has been charged with 91 felonies. I don’t understand why this is a hard choice, really.

WATCH: Hillary Clinton on voters complaining about picking between Trump/Biden

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

This is not the first time Clinton has indicted she is all in for Joe Biden in 2024.

As she prepares to launch her first Broadway show as a producer, she is teaming up with Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda for a Broadway-themed fundraiser for Biden’s reelection campaign, as Breitbart News reported.

Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host the April 3 fundraiser in New York, with tickets priced at $500 to $5,000, according to an invite obtained by Deadline. Proceeds will go to the Biden Victory Fund and the Women’s Leadership Forum.

The fundraiser will feature a performance from Hillary Clinton’s new show Suffs — a musical about the suffragette movement, featuring a cast comprised entirely of women and gender “non-binary” performers.