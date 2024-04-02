“Get over yourselves.” That is the intemperate advice from two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who has scolded voters complaining about the likely prospect of a Donald Trump versus Joe Biden rematch in the 2024 presidential election campaign.
She delivered her blast Monday night during an interview on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, saying:
Get over yourselves, those are the two choices … And, you know, it’s one of, like, one is old & effective & compassionate, has a heart & really cares about people, & one is old & has been charged with 91 felonies.
I don’t understand why this is a hard choice, really.
WATCH: Hillary Clinton on voters complaining about picking between Trump/Biden
This is not the first time Clinton has indicted she is all in for Joe Biden in 2024.
As she prepares to launch her first Broadway show as a producer, she is teaming up with Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda for a Broadway-themed fundraiser for Biden’s reelection campaign, as Breitbart News reported.
Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host the April 3 fundraiser in New York, with tickets priced at $500 to $5,000, according to an invite obtained by Deadline. Proceeds will go to the Biden Victory Fund and the Women’s Leadership Forum.
The fundraiser will feature a performance from Hillary Clinton’s new show Suffs — a musical about the suffragette movement, featuring a cast comprised entirely of women and gender “non-binary” performers.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.