Hillary Clinton Teams with ‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda for Biden Fundraiser on Broadway

Hillary Clinton is going all-in for Joe Biden in 2024, with some help from Broadway stars.

As she prepares to launch her first Broadway show as a producer, she is teaming up with Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda for a Broadway-themed fundraiser for Biden’s reelection campaign.

Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host the April 3 fundraiser in New York, with tickets priced at $500 to $5,000, according to an invite obtained by Deadline. Proceeds will go to the Biden Victory Fund and the Women’s Leadership Forum.

The fundraiser will feature a performance from Hillary Clinton’s new show Suffs — a musical about the suffragette movement, featuring a cast comprised entirely of women and gender “non-binary” performers.

If that doesn’t sound enticing, here’s a clip from the show to whet your appetite.

Suffs is set to begin preview performances March 26 at the Music Box Theatre in New York, before officially opening April 7.

Hillary Clinton is one of the producers on the new musical, marking her Broadway debut.

Suffs debuted in 2022 at New York’s Public Theatre.

This isn’t the first Broadway fundraiser for Biden during this election cycle.

As Breitbart News reported, Broadway stars convened last year for a “Broadway for Biden” celebration that featured Sara Bareilles, Cynthia Erivo, Josh Groban, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ben Platt.

