‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Rejects ‘Transexual Actress’ Label: ‘I Just Want to Be a Girl and Move On’

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, who transitioned into living as a woman in ninth grade, wants to quit the “transexual actress” label and start just living as a girl.

Schefer told GQ in a recent cover story that the label “transexual actress” has become stale despite its significance with the LGBTQ community.

“It has not just happened naturally by any means. If I let it happen, it would still be giving ‘Transsexual Actress’ before every article ever,” Schafer said.

“As soon as I say it, it gets blastoff,” Schafeer added. “It took a while to learn that and it also took a while to learn that I don’t want to be [reduced to] that, and I find it ultimately demeaning to me and what I want to do. Especially after high school, I was sick of talking about it. I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on.”

Schafer said “I just don’t want to do” transgender roles anymore.

“It’s been very intentional. I’ve gotten offered tons of trans roles, and I just don’t want to do it. I don’t want to talk about it,” said Schafer.

“I know for a fact that I’m one of the most famous trans people in media right now, and I do feel a sense of responsibility, and maybe a little bit of guilt, for not being more of a spokesperson,” Schafer concluded. “But ultimately, I really do believe that not making it the centerpiece to what I’m doing will allow me to get further. And I think getting further and doing awesome shit, in the interest of ‘the movement,’ will be way more helpful than talking about it all the time.”

