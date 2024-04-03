Gen Z and Millennials Say Streaming Costs Them Too Much a Month

Non-stop entertainment comes at a price and for Gen Z and Millennials that price is increasingly too high, a poll reveals.

More than half of Gen Z and millennials believe they are overspending on streaming services each month, according to the Harris Poll made on behalf of Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox.

Axios has seen the results in full and reports:

58 percent of viewers would rather watch ads than pay more for ad-free streaming, and 62 percent prefer free, ad-supported streaming 71 percent of Gen Z and millennials admit to canceling memberships that require a premium to gain more access.

The survey covered 2,503 adults who streamed video for at least one hour a week from December 2023 to January 2024.

Libby Rodney, chief strategy officer of the Harris Poll, told Axios costs and personal outlay are everything for streamers.

“In an age where every dollar counts, the rise of ad-supported streaming platforms is a testament to consumers’ savvy pursuit of value without sacrificing content quality,” she said.

The Harris survey is not the first time viewers have shown their dissatisfaction with rising prices for streaming services.

As Breitbart News reported, more and more Americans are canceling their subscriptions right across the board.

A recent survey found that while streaming giant Netflix has already lost 1.2 million subscribers in the first two quarters of 2022, 25 percent of current subscribers plan to cancel their subscriptions this year. https://t.co/TvRtDrsYB6 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 26, 2022

This is happening despite streaming services like Netflix and Disney now offering lower-cost plans that include commercials.

As the report states, there are two reasons for these cancellations: budgeting and customers running out of television shows and movies to watch on a particular streaming service.

Read the full Axios report on streaming habits and costs here