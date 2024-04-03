Damage Control: Grammy-Winner Lizzo Clarifies She’s Not Quitting Music Industry After All

Did you miss her? Grammy-winning pop star Lizzo posted a sad message four days ago on Instagram in which she said: “I quit.” Now she has clarified just what she meant while laying claim to the shortest retirement in entertainment history.

“When I say ‘I quit’, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she set out in a fresh video.

The pop star built her reputation on body positivity but has been accused of fat-shaming one of her dancers, as Breitbart News reported.

The singer – real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson – has rejected that allegation, as well as others filed last year in a lawsuit by her former dancers accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

In the singer’s “I quit” post on Instagram on 30 March, she said she was “tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet”.

In a new video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, CBS News reports Lizzo sought to set the record straight.

“What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people, because I know I’m not alone,” she said.

“In no way shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive.”