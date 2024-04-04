‘Real Housewives’ Star Leah McSweeney Fleeing New York City Over Crime Spike: ‘People Smoking Crack for Breakfast’

Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney is reportedly fleeing the Big Apple amid a crime spike, saying, “People are smoking crack for breakfast.”

“People are smoking crack for breakfast in Times Square,” McSweeney said in a video, captioned “Public service announcement,” posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, according to a report by Fox News.

“My [16-year-old] daughter also had someone on the train tell her that they were going to turn her into a pile of meat on the floor,” the reality star continued, before adding, “I’ll be leaving New York as soon as possible.”

On Wednesday, McSweeney appeared on Fox and Friends to further share her experience living in the Democrat-controlled city.

“You know what, this breaks my heart, because New York City is the best city in the world, but it is not safe right now, and it is especially not safe for women,” she said.

McSweeney elaborated on her previous comment about her daughter’s experience on the subway, saying, “She was with all of her friends on the train, they were talking, and a man came in and sat across from them and said, ‘Shut the blank up or I’m going to kill you and turn you into a pile of meat on the floor.'”

“The worst thing is we’re being gaslit by the politicians who tell us that it’s actually ‘safer than ever,’ and it’s not. I’m sorry, there’s no way. I’m out there, I’m on the train, I’m walking around, it’s not safe at all,” McSweeney added.

The reality star also mentioned that she and her family are looking at moving to Florida, admitting, “I never thought I would say that.”

“I want to move to Miami. I have to wait until my daughter is done with high school, but we’re looking at colleges in Florida,” she said. “And, look, I never thought I would say that. I was like, ‘New York till I die,’ but I am just sick of the quality of life here.”

“I’m hoping that things turn around, because like I said, this is the best city in the world, but the people who are in charge do not care,” McSweeney added. “Mayor [Eric] Adams is at [social club] Zero Bond, he’s at [five-star hotel] Casa Cipriani. Help us.”

McSweeney is not the only Real Housewives star to publicly deem New York City unsafe in recent years.

In 2022, Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel said the Democrat-run city is a “scary” place and “not what it used to be.” She also noted that she had changed her mind about moving back to Manhattan after being punched in the face by a homeless man in an unprovoked attack.

“At that point, I texted the broker and said, ‘I don’t want to see apartments anymore. This city is insane,'” Frankel said.

