‘Real Housewives’ Star Bethenny Frankel Says New York ‘Not Safe’: I Don’t Want My Daughter Walking Around Following Subway Shooting

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel reacted to last week’s subway shooting, saying Democrat-run New York City is a “scary” place, and “is not what it used to be.”

“This subway situation is terrifying, and New York is not what it used to be,” Frankel said in a recent TikTok video, reacting to last week’s New York City shooting in a Brooklyn subway station, where 10 people were shot, while another 13 were injured.

“I don’t care how many Instagram pictures of beautiful flowers and vines there are down the exterior of a restaurant, or how many pictures of penne alla vodka people want to take, and how great the nightlife is, and fashion week — New York City is not safe, okay?” Frankel said.

Last week’s New York City subway shooting comes on the heels of a surge in shootings in the Big Apple during the first quarter of 2022, with the New York Times reporting that “shootings in New York City rose during 2022’s first quarter compared with the same period last year.”

The overall index crime in New York City jumped a staggering 36.5 percent in March of 2022 compared to March of 2021, as the state’s soft on crime bail laws begin to shape the 2022 gubernatorial race.

There were 1,267 robberies city-wide last month, which is a 48.4 percent leap from the 854 robberies in March of 2021. Meanwhile, the city tallied 1,044 grand larcenies auto, a 59.4 percent climb from last year, according to the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) crime statistics.

The Real Housewives star went on to say that she does not let her daughter walk around the Democrat-run city.

“I’m just telling you, because I have a daughter, and I’m the dorky parent who doesn’t want my daughter walking around the city, when the other parents say, ‘We’re hands off, and they Uber, and walk around, and go buy makeup on their own,’ and I’m like, ‘Hell no,’ because it’s scary,” she said.

Frankel added that while she herself is a New Yorker, she personally chooses not to be in “scary” New York City, because safety comes before pride of her city.

“I have no choice — if we’re dealing with Manhattan — than to be a helicopter parent, and I choose to not be in New York City, to be honest,” she said. “I think it’s scary, and we have to talk about it.”

“People want to have pride of New York and make the city come back. And it is our New York, and I’m a New Yorker, but I’m sorry, safety is more important that pride of New York,” Frankel added. “This is a scary, scary time.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.