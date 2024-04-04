Watch: Charlamagne Tha God Slams DEI as ‘Mostly Garbage’ and ‘Corporate PR’

The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God has devoted an extended segment on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to bashing DEI, calling it “mostly garbage” and “corporate PR.”

While he said he supports the individual components of DEI — diversity; equity, or thinly veiled communism; and inclusion — Charlamagne Tha God said its implementation has been corrupted by corporations eager to “cover their ass” in case of discrimination lawsuits.

"The truth about DEI is that although it's well-intentioned, it's mostly garbage." @cthagod pic.twitter.com/IYNJKWm94G — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 4, 2024

DEI is “kind of like the black Little Mermaid. Just because racists hate it, doesn’t mean it’s good,” Charlamagne Tha God joked.

“And you know I’m right because every one of you has sat through one of those diversity training sessions and thought, this is some bullshit!”

During the segment, Charlamagne Tha God ran multiple clips of conservative pundits slamming DEI.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised these programs didn’t work. And here’s why: it’s just corporate PR. They want good vibes. They want to cover their ass,” he said, adding “it’s the ‘I have a black friend’ of the legal system.”

Charlamagne Tha God has used his radio show The Breakfast Club to repeatedly bash President Joe Biden, calling him a “shitty elected official” and saying he has no plans to support his re-election bid.

He also said he feels championing Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020 has backfired on him with his listeners.

At the same time, he has smeared supporters of former President Donald Trump as racists, claiming they “want white supremacy to reign supreme.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com