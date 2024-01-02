Charlamagne Tha God Has No Plans to Support Biden’s Reelection, Feels Burned for Championing Kamala

The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God has no plans to support President Joe Biden’s bid for re-election after endorsing him four years ago, saying “I’ve learned my lesson” from that mistake.

He also said he feels championing Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020 has backfired on him with his listeners.

Charlamagne Tha God spoke to Politico on a wide range of subjects, including the 2024 election. He said he has no plans to throw his support behind the Biden-Harris reelection campaign.

“I’ve learned my lesson from doing that,” he said. “Once they got in the White House, she … kind of disappeared.”

He told Politico he doesn’t think either Biden or Harris will make a return to “The Breakfast Club” this election cycle.

“When I give people my word like: ‘Yo man, I think we should be supporting Kamala Harris for vice president … because she’s going to hold it down.’ When we say those things and people don’t see her holding it down, that causes issues,” he said.

He said he still gets blowback over 2020. “‘Damn, you told us to vote for [them].’ Do you know how many people say that to me all the time?”

“The Breakfast Club” is hugely influential among black Americans, reportedly drawing an audience of 4 million monthly listeners.

This isn’t the first time Charlamagne tha God has publicly expressed his disenchantment with the Biden administration.

Last month, while filling in on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, he urged Biden not to run for reelection in 2024, saying a one-term Biden presidency would be “the ultimate Christmas gift.”

The Daily Show temp host Charlamagne tha God has the holiday blues "I want Biden stepping in to beat Trump the way I want him stepping in to defend me at a bar fight…So, please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside" pic.twitter.com/iRGqIc1cGp — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) December 7, 2023

He also threw shade at Harris.

“See, the facts are, Biden is not getting any younger,” he added. “He’s not going to get any more popular, and he’s not getting a new running mate. So, please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside.”

In January, the radio host suggested that Biden has dementia, saying, “I saw him talking to a ghost.”

The Breakfast Club was the site of Biden’s disastrous 2020 interview when the candidate said that if black Americans were unsure whether to support him over then-President Donald Trump, “then you ain’t black.”

