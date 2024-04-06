Study: Climate Change Hardliner Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour Carbon Emissions Nearly Nine Times Average American’s Annual Footprint

Taylor Swift once called global warming a “horrific situation.” But it was apparently not horrific enough to stop her from flying her private jet during her recent “Eras” tour.

A new study from the found that Taylor Swift’s carbon emissions from private jet use during the North and South American portions of the “Eras” tour amounted to 139 metric tons of carbon dioxide. That is nearly nine times the average American’s annual emissions 16 tons.

The study from online carbon accounting platform Greenly, which was reported by Newsweek, estimated the North American leg of Swift’s tour lasting nearly a year, generated 77.5 tons over almost 113 flight hours.

For her South American leg, she is estimated to have emitted 61.6 tons. As a result, Swift spewed an estimated 139 tons of CO2e into the atmosphere.

This doesn’t include the Asian and European legs of her tour.

As Breitbart News reported, Swift sold one of her gas-guzzling private jets for $40 million a few months ago amid threats to sue a college student who has been tracking her emissions. The singer kept her larger plane.

Swift sold her Dassault Falcon 900LX on January 30 to the Missouri-based car insurance company Car Shield.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com