Taylor Swift Sells One of Her Private Jets Amid Threats to Sue College Student Who Tracks Her Emissions

Pop star Taylor Swift reportedly sold one of her gas-guzzling private jets for $40 million amid threats to sue a college student who has been tracking her emissions. The “Karma” singer, meanwhile, is keeping her larger plane.

Swift sold her Dassault Falcon 900LX on January 30 to the Missouri-based car insurance company Car Shield, according to documents obtained by Daily Mail.

The move comes as Swift threatens legal action against a Florida college student who uses publicly available flight data to track her private jet usage. The singer drew criticism over a cease-and-desist letter her lawyers sent to the student.

Meanwhile, the “Bad Blood” singer is reportedly keeping her larger plane, a Dassault Falcon 7X, which she uses to commute to boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City, and has been using as her main mode of transport for her Eras Tour.

Swift reportedly sold her private jet just days before flying from Los Angeles, California, to Tokyo, Japan, to perform a concert — before making a quick turnaround to watch Kelce play in the Super Bowl.

As Breitbart News reported, the target of the threatened lawsuit runs social media accounts that follow her and other celebrities’ private jets to measure their carbon pollution levels — which many find amusing and ironic, given that celebrities are constantly lecturing the American public about making changes to their lifestyles in order to fight “climate change.”

For years, the 34-year-old pop star has been under pressure to cut down on her carbon emissions as she travels the world.

A study by Yard, a sustainable marketing agency that gathers data on the celebrities with the “worst private jet Co2 emissions,” found that Swift was the biggest celebrity CO2e polluter of 2022, amassing a vast 22,923 minutes in the air, which amounts to nearly 16 full, 24-hour days in the sky.

