VIDEO: Deputies Find Actor Cole Brings Plenty from Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 Dead in Kansas Woods

Cole Brings Plenty, an actor from the Yellowstone spinoff show 1923, was found dead on Friday more than 40 miles southwest of Kansas City, Kansas, after he went missing on Sunday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the 27-year-old’s body in a wooded area near an unoccupied vehicle just before noon, NBC News reported.

However, the nature of the young man’s death was not disclosed, as the investigation is ongoing. A body discovered by deputies has been identified as actor Cole Brings Plenty, known for his role in the “Yellowstone” spinoff series “1923.”https://t.co/6l42EDHyZ9 — KTLA (@KTLA) April 6, 2024 The NBC article said: Police in Lawrence, Kansas, about 30 miles northwest of where Cole Brings Plenty’s body was found, said earlier in the week that he was seen driving south from the city’s center in his Ford Explorer SUV following an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday. In its press release about the discovery, the sheriff’s office asked anyone with information regarding the case to contact the agency: Sheriff Hayden has released information regarding an incident that occured on April 5. Posted by Johnson County, KS Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 5, 2024 The young man’s uncle, Moses Brings Plenty — also an actor on 1923 — had shared missing person fliers online and said the younger man’s phone had been switched off. Law enforcement filed an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for the young man. However, “the narrative was withheld and couldn’t be released unless formal charges were filed, the district attorney’s office for the area said,” per the NBC report.

Officers in Lawrence were called Sunday after someone reported they heard a woman screaming for help, and cameras recorded a Ford Explorer leaving the area, according to local law enforcement.

KMBC video footage shows the area where deputies were called following reports of an unoccupied vehicle. It appears to be a construction site:

In a statement from the deceased’s father, Joe Brings Plenty, he thanked the people who aided in the search for his missing son, adding, “I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.”