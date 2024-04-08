Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time, Sentenced to One Year of Counseling in Domestic Assault Case

Hollywood star Jonathan Majors will avoid jail time in his domestic assault case involving his former girlfriend, with a New York judge sentencing the actor to one year of counseling and probation.

On Monday, Judge Michael Gaffey ordered the Disney-Marvel star to complete a 52-week, in-person batterer’s intervention program, in addition to continuing with his mental health therapy.

Majors faced a maximum sentence of one year in prison after a jury convicted him of misdemeanor assault in December. The actor was accused by ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari of assaulting her in a car in New York in March 2023, after she grabbed his phone upon seeing a text from another woman.

The incident allegedly left her with a broken finger and swollen arm and ear.

The actor has maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal, and even accused Jabbari of assaulting him. But New York prosecutors led by Alvin Bragg declined to file charges against her, without disclosing their reasons.

On Monday, Major’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, reportedly said in court that the actor did not want to make any public statement that Jabbari might use against him in her ongoing civil suit against the actor.

Major is “committed to growing as a person” and will complete the court-mandated programs “with an open heart” even as he maintains his innocence and plans to appeal, his attorney said, according to an AP report.

“He’s lost his whole career,” Chaudhry said in court. “This has been the most challenging year of his life.”

Disney fired Majors following his conviction in December. The actor had played the role of Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as the Disney+ series Loki.

A graduate of the Yale School of Drama, Majors was on track for stardom prior to his legal woes. He played the main antagonist in Creed III and had received positive reviews for the drama Magazine Dreams, which distributor Searchlight has dropped following the actor’s conviction.

