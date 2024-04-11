Watch: Comedian Norm MacDonald’s Best O.J. Simpson Jokes

Comedian Norm MacDonald’s best O.J. Simpson jokes resurfaced on Thursday after news broke that the former NFL running back died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer.

“According to retailers, the most popular Halloween mask this year is O.J. Simpson, and the most popular Halloween greeting is, ‘I’ll kill you and that guy who’s bringing over your glasses or treat,” Macdonald said in one of his O.J. Simpson jokes while an anchor on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

“In his book, O.J. Simpson says that he would have taken a bullet or stood in front of a train for Nicole. Man, I’m gonna tell you, that is some bad luck, when the one guy who would have died for you kills you. You don’t get worse luck than that,” the comedian said in another joke.

“Judge Ito was interviewed this week by a local TV station in Los Angeles, asked by the interviewer if it was appropriate for a supposedly impartial judge to be on TV with his case still pending, Ito said, ‘Maybe not, but how appropriate is it kill your ex wife?'” Macdonald added.

In another joke, Macdonald said, “O.J.’s pal Al Cowlings now has a 1-900 number. For $2.99 a minute, Cowlings will tell callers that O.J. is innocent, and for $3.99 a minute, he’ll try to do it without laughing.”

“Was O.J. Simpson high on speed the night of the murders? ‘Absolutely not,’ said defense attorney Johnnie Cochran today, ‘And a simple test of any of O.J.’s blood found at the crime scene will prove it.'” the comedian joked.

“And in court this week Kato Kaelin testified that O.J. Simpson did not appear angry before or after the period of his wife’s murder, but Kaelin admitted he could’ve been a touch edgy while he was actually murdering her,” Macdonald said in another joke.

Another video features Macdonald joking that “murder is legal in the state of California” in response to Simpson was acquitted of charges that he killed his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Notably, MacDonald was fired from SNL in 1998, a decision that some believe was made because the comedian kept making jokes about Simpson, noting that Don Ohlmeyer, the president of NBC’s Wests Coast Division, was a close friend of the former NFL running back.

