New York Times Blasted for Saying O.J. Simpson Murder Trial ‘Ruined His World’

The New York Times was savaged by critics Thursday over its deferential coverage of the death of O.J. Simpson.

In particular, the outlet’s plea that O.J. Simpson’s trial “ruined his world” was singled out for ridicule.

It later removed the phrase from its story, headlined, “O.J. Simpson, Football Star Whose Trial Riveted the Nation, Dies at 76.”

Critics were quick to point out the change in tone and challenge the original narrative.

As Breitbart News reported, the former NFL running back O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 76.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” a statement from the family said. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

