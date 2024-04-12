New York Times Blasted for Saying O.J. Simpson Murder Trial ‘Ruined His World’

The New York Times was savaged by critics Thursday over its deferential coverage of the death of O.J. Simpson.

In particular, the outlet’s plea that O.J. Simpson’s trial “ruined his world” was singled out for ridicule.

Incredible. The New York Times declares that O.J. Simpson was the real victim. pic.twitter.com/KuE8aOGF4c — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 11, 2024

It later removed the phrase from its story, headlined, “O.J. Simpson, Football Star Whose Trial Riveted the Nation, Dies at 76.”

Critics were quick to point out the change in tone and challenge the original narrative.

The original and updated @nytimes obituary for OJ Simpson Guess I’m not the only one who had an issue with the line “his world was ruined” pic.twitter.com/x8xYxvnPR8 — J9 (@janinebogris) April 11, 2024

HIS world was ruined? *HIS* WORLD WAS RUINED? JFC, New York Times, I think a few other peoples lives were MORE ruined by O J Simpson than his was when he was correctly accused of murdering his wife and a stranger. — Shannon Reed ☮️ 🇺 (@sreed151) April 11, 2024

“…but his world was ruined…” pic.twitter.com/jIMEXaws5V — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) April 11, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, the former NFL running back O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 76.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” a statement from the family said. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”