Michael Douglas Says Playing a 70-Year-Old Benjamin Franklin in a TV Show Gives Him Hope About 81-Year-Old Joe Biden

Hollywood star Michael Douglas said playing Benjamin Franklin when the Founding Father was 70 is giving him hope that 81-year-old President Joe Biden isn’t too old to serve another term.

In an interview with GQ, Michael Douglas talked about his new Apple TV+ limited series Franklin, which dramatizes the several years the elder statesman spent in France beginning in 1776.

“I was immediately struck. Like, 70 years old—in England or in America in 1800, the average lifespan was 39 years old. I think it gave me great faith in Joe Biden, and was a reminder that we can go on a lot longer than we thought,” the actor said.

His comments come amid widespread concern on both sides of the political divide that Biden is too old to be president.

Since his 2016 campaign, Biden has shown clear signs of cognitive decline, often stumbling through speeches and losing his train of thought mid-sentence. He frequently appears disoriented in public and has been seen on a few occasions being led by had by First Lady Jill Biden.

He has also fallen down on a few occasions.

A recent Quinnipiac poll found that 67 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to serve a second term.

A similarly themed New York Times poll concluded that 73 percent of voters think Biden’s age impacts his effectiveness.

Even hard leftist Fran Lebowitz said she believes Biden is “too old” to run again.

If re-elected, Biden would be 86 by the end of a second term.

Michael Douglas, who is 79, is a longtime Democrat who has supported numerous left-wing politicians, including Obama. In 2016, the actor endorsed billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

