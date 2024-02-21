Poll: 67% of Voters Say Joe Biden, 81, Is Too Old to Serve a Second Term

A whopping 67 percent of voters believe President Joe Biden, an 81-year-old “elderly man with a poor memory,” is too old to serve a second term, Quinnipiac polling found Wednesday.

The poll underscores questions Democrats have raised about whether Biden should step aside and allow another candidate to be Democrat nominee.

The poll also found that 31 percent believe Biden is not too old to serve another four years.

The survey asked voters if Biden had the physical and mental fitness to serve a second presidential term:

Physical fitness: 35 percent said yes, 62 percent said no

Mental fitness: 34 percent said yes, 64 percent said no

The poll sampled 1,421 self-identified registered voters from February 15-19, 2024, with a ± 2.6 percent margin of error.

Special Counsel Robert Hur recently described the president as an “elderly man with a poor memory” in his report on Biden’s classified document scandal.

Hur also described Biden as not competent to stand trial for taking classified documents. Hur said Biden could not remember simple facts about his life, such as when he was vice president or when his son Beau died.

Members of the established media defended Biden’s “poor” memory by claiming the president’s health is “acute” and that any speculation to the contrary is “ageist” and a “right-wing media” conspiracy theory.

