Author, ‘Law & Order’ Actor Fran Lebowitz: Joe Biden Is ‘Too Old’ to Run Again — ‘I Wish He Had Not Decided to Run’

Having remained conspicuously silent about President Joe Biden during his time in office, left-wing cultural commentator Fran Lebowitz has now offered her verdict on his presidency, declaring that 81-year-old Biden is simply “too old” to run for re-election.

But she indicated she will still vote for him because of her hatred of former President Donald Trump, who is the presumed GOP nominee.

Fran Lebowitz recently sat down for an interview with Australia’s ABC during which she was asked about the Biden age factor.

“I wish he had not decided to run, I really do,” Lebowitz said. “Because he is too old. I think he’s too old. However, he’s running. And since he’s running, and the other candidate is going to be Trump…”

She noted that many young people are planning on sitting out the election because of their dislike of Biden.

“Yes, I think he’s too old. Trump is also old, but the thing is Trump is so horrible that the old is even meaningless,” she said. “Yeah, I think he’s too old. I don’t know why he’s running. It must be very hard to be the president but it must be really fun.”

CPAC / Rumble

During the interview, Lebowitz also slammed Trump supporters, saying that if people are conservative, it is because they are “mean” and “stupid.” She also accused conservatives of being “destroyer[s] of democracy.”

As Breitbart News reported, a new poll found that 67 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to serve a second term. Special Counsel Robert Hur described the president as an “elderly man with a poor memory” in his report on Biden’s classified document scandal.

If re-elected, Biden would be 86 by the end of a second term.

