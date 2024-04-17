John Leguizamo Whines that Trump Is Gaining with Hispanics, Admits Inflation Is ‘Bad Right Now’

Actor John Leguizamo isn’t happy that former President Donald Trump is gaining ground with Hispanic voters. But he also admitted that he understands why record inflation has driven so many of them away from Joe Biden.

In a clip from what appears to be an upcoming episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, guest star John Leguizamo devoted an extended segment to Hispanic voters who are rejecting Democrats to cast their lot with Trump.

“It looks like the Democrats are in trouble, and you might be thinking how is this possible? Donald Trump is winning Latinos? Build the wall? Donald Trump. Mass deportations? Donald Trump,” the actor said, appearing to deliberately blur the distinction between illegal aliens and legal immigrants.

“The truth is is that in 2024, Laino voters have something else on their minds.”

That something else is inflation, which has pushed prices for essential goods and services — including energy, groceries, and insurance — to record levels.

Watch below:

“That’s right. For Latinos, this election is all about inflation. And that makes sense. Inflation is bad right now. They’re going to have to change the name of game show to ‘The Price Is Fucking What Now?'”

He added: “And if you’re top concern is high prices, I get why you might lean Trump.”

Leguizamo then proceeded to argue that Trump won’t be able to do anything to reverse persistently high consumer prices, claiming Trump’s plan to dramatically boost domestic oil output to bring down energy prices won’t work.

The actor made no mention of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which has failed to bring down prices even as it has advanced Biden’s far-left climate change agenda. He also did not mention the outsized role of government spending, particularly to process and house illegal immigrants pouring through Biden’s open border, in driving up inflation.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent Axios/Ipsos poll found that Latino support for Biden shrunk over his tenure by 12 points, while former President Donald Trump surged among Latinos by three points during the same period.

A Gallup survey also found Hispanic support for Democrats is slipping.

