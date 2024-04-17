Police Union Slams ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson for Smearing Cops: ‘A Job He Doesn’t Have the Courage to Do’

The National Fraternal Order of Police has some tough words for actor Alan Ritchson after the Reacher star insulted cops across the country by claiming they “get away with murder all the time.”

Making it abundantly clear they won’t stand for that kind of disrespect, leaders of the fraternal organization pointed out that real police officers put their lives on the line every day while the “pampered” Ritchson merely pretends to be in danger while also getting his “face and forehead powdered on set.”

“Just another useless Hollywood actor, virtue signaling for attention at the expense of brave police officers around this country,” the labor group wrote in an X/Twitter post. “Go back to your pampered life and let the heroes handle this.”

The group included a screenshot of a Breitbart News article highlighting Ritchson’s insult to cops.

The 41-year-old actor hurled his accusation against police officers in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Cops get away with murder all the time, and the fact that we can’t really hold them accountable for their improprieties is disturbing to me,” the actor said.

Ritchson also insulted Christians who support former President Donald Trump.

“Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he’s their poster child, and it’s unreal,” he said. “I don’t understand it.”

Amazon’s Reacher, based on the popular Lee Child novels, stars Ritchson as the title protagonist, a former U.S. Army military police major who drifts from town to town fighting crime.

The National Fraternal Order of Police is the nation’s oldest and largest law enforcement labor organization, with an estimated membership of more than 350,000 police officers nationwide.

