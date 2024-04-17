Woman Files for Divorce from Jenna Jameson Just 11 Months After Their Wedding

Jessi Lawless, the wife of former porn star turned entrepreneur Jenna Jameson, says she has filed for divorce after just 11 months of marriage.

“There are a lot of rumors going around that Jenna and I are getting a divorce, and I am making this video to confirm that,” Lawless said in a video posted to her Instagram account Tuesday alongside a two-word caption: “It’s done.”

Watch Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessi Lawless (@jessilawless_)

“I told her in the beginning of our relationship that I was drawing a hard line, and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life that I would not tolerate it at all, under any circumstances,” Lawless continued.

Jameson’s soon-to-be ex-wife went on to lament the former porn star went to an event without her and allegedly drank alcohol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Photographer (@anneliphoto)

“This is the first time she’s gone to an event without me since we’ve been married. This is the first time she’s been away from me. I’ve been keeping her on the straight and narrow. She goes to Chicago, and she starts drinking,” Lawless said.

“And then when I confronted her about it, she was definitely trying to lie about it until I told her that I had pictures. I said, ‘People have sent me pictures of you with champagne in your hand.’ She admitted it, obviously. I didn’t even really have the pictures, I just told her I did. I knew she was drinking,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Lawless (@jennacantlose)

Lawless went on to air some more dirty laundry for the public, saying, “She has no remorse. She told me point blank, ‘I’m not sorry. I don’t feel sorry.’ I’m crying, literally tears running down my face, begging for some sort of remorse from her, and she had none.”

“She just wanted to turn it around and blame me. I don’t know how that’s my fault,” Lawless asserted.

Around the same time Lawless posted her gossip-laden video, Jameson took to her Instagram Stories and posted a message that simply read, “I keep it classy.”

Jameson and Lawless were married in May of 2023. Their divorce comes less than one year after tying the knot.

The infamous actress has had a tumultuous love life. She married porn producers Brad Armstrong and Jay Grdina in 1996 and 2003 respectively, and she had children with MMA fighter Tito Ortiz and Israeli entrepreneur Lior Bitton in 2009 and 2017 respectively.

In 2019, Jameson slammed pro-abortion Democrats over their stance on abortion, saying that anyone who supports “this evil” is “damned.”

