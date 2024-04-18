‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Fires Back at Fraternal Order of Police, Praises Himself for ‘Courage’ to Criticize Cops

Actor Alan Ritchson has turned on the National Fraternal Order of Police after it responded to the Reacher star’s insults against cops everywhere by claiming they “get away with murder all the time.”

The 41-year-old actor originally hurled his accusations in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Cops get away with murder all the time, and the fact that we can’t really hold them accountable for their improprieties is disturbing to me,” the actor said.

Ritchson previously insulted Christians who support former President Donald Trump.

“Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he’s their poster child, and it’s unreal,” he said. “I don’t understand it.”

As Breitbart News reporter David NG noted, the police union was quick to respond, making it abundantly clear they won’t stand for that kind of disrespect.

Leaders of the fraternal organization were more than happy to point out real police officers put their lives on the line every day while the “pampered” Ritchson merely pretends to be in danger while also getting his “face and forehead powdered on set.”

That set Ritchson back into the fray with him taking to social media and declaring, “emotionally immature response is the epitome of what concerns me about law enforcement today. If this is how leadership handles a peaceful disagreement, what does life look like for those unseen interactions in the street? ⁣

⁣

“How does this shape the character of those police officers looking to management? ⁣

⁣

“Do you really want individuals so easily angered, who bully like school children to have a gun and the protection of an untouchable union? ⁣ I don’t.⁣”

He went on to preen about his own “bravery” in attacking police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson)

The National Fraternal Order of Police is the nation’s oldest and largest law enforcement labor organization.

It has an estimated membership of more than 350,000 police officers nationwide all dedicated to protecting the public.