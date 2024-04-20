Model Kristen Gaffney Leaving California After L.A. Mayor Asks Rich to Pay for Homeless Housing

Model Kristen Gaffney says she is leaving California for Tennessee after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass asked the wealthy to pay for housing for the homeless in the city.

As Breitbart News reported, Bass asked wealthy residents of L.A. to pitch in to buy permanent housing for the homeless as part of a new plan, LA4LA.

Breitbart News noted:

In early 2023, Bass set a goal of moving 17,000 homeless people off the streets of the city in her first year in office. And, in fact, 21,000 people have been moved into temporary shelters — often into hotel and motel rooms. But despite some initial successes, the homeless population continued to grow, rising 9% in the city and 10% in the county as of last year’s homeless count. And homeless encampments have returned — often to the very places from which they were removed. There have already been many efforts to tax L.A. residents to pay for homeless housing and services, including a sales tax hike and a new tax on sales of homes worth more than $5 million.

Gaffney told Fox News that she had had enough: