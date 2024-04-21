Pro-Palestinian Protest Disrupts Chelsea Handler Standup Show in Virginia

A standup performance from former TV host Chelsea Handle was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters Friday in Richmond, Virginia.

Hander was appearing at the Altria Theater in Richmond for her “Little Big Bitch” comedy tour when her show was beset by protesters.

As Handler was onstage, several women jumped up onto the stage and began yelling at her about the ongoing situation in Gaza.

Handler replied, “Oh, honey, please. This is not what this night is for,” as the protesters screamed out their slogans and accusations.

Handler began calling for security to remove the intruders, but others in the audience who were part of the planned protest stood and began yelling, as well.

Craziness at @chelseahandler’s Richmond show where pro-Palestine protesters continue to interrupt the program.

Chelsea is doing her best to keep the show going, but the coordinated disruptions are significant. — Christopher Wiggins (@CWNewser) April 20, 2024

Apparently, audience members who were actually there for the show did not sit idly by, and some jumped into action themselves, helping police identify the disrupters and even physically confronting them.

One witness claimed that enraged audience members pushed protesters and poured drinks on them, according to The Wrap.

At least one woman was arrested after police responded to the incident.

The protests appear to be connected to the group Here 4 The Kids, which was founded by Tina Strawn and Saira Rao in 2023. The group supports a number of extreme causes and pushes anti-Second Amendment, climate change, and pro-Palestinian positions.

For her part, the extremist Rao took to her X/Twitter account to blast the audience members who opposed having the show they paid to see disrupted by a group of leftist white women.

A not terrible account of the #ChelseaHandler show takedown in Richmond last night. So much love to the protestors who faced a VICIOUS crowd of super fired up Karens and Tuckers. ✊🏽https://t.co/yqSqnd4iDb — saira rao 🍉 (@sairasameerarao) April 20, 2024

Handler has become a target of the pro-Hamas wing of the far left for vocally supporting Israel in videos and social media posts.

One piece of content in particular has upset the antisemitic left. In February, she hosted a video with Israeli actress Noa Tishby in which they debunked misinformation about the Jewish nation and the October 7 terror attack.

In that video, both women went to pains to note that they support the “Palestinian people” but that they are 100 percent “anti-Hamas.”

