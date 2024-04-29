Actress Lori Loughlin on College Admissions Scandal: ‘No One Is Perfect’

Actress Lori Loughlin, who served two months in jail after pleading guilty in the infamous college admissions scandal, said “no one is perfect” in one of her first big interviews since the scandal broke in 2019.

“No one is perfect, we all make mistakes,” Loughlin told First For Women, before advising people to “let stuff go” for their “own health.”

“I was always told to let stuff go,” the Full House star said. “And I think for your own health, you have to let things go because you can’t hang on to negativity. Life’s too short.”

The actress added, “I try to be a forgiving person. I’m not one to hold onto stuff. Stuff happens to everyone. We’ve all been in positions to ask for forgiveness but to ask for it, you have to learn and know how to give forgiveness, too.”

“Every day, we’re met with different obstacles. But, for me, it’s like that song says, ‘I get knocked down, but I get up again,'” Loughlin continued. “Nobody said life was going to be a breeze; we all make mistakes, but the important thing is to persevere.”

“For me, it’s just persevering and as an actress, I hear ‘no’ a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity,” the Summerland star added. “My advice is to just keep moving forward.”

Loughlin also said she tries “to consider what other people might be going through” and “think before I speak” if she meets someone who is “having a bad day or are a little prickly.”

“I try to take a moment if a person is acting up and say, ‘Wait a minute — I don’t know their whole story,'” she said.

“Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life,” Loughlin said. “I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze.”

As Breitbart News reported, Loughlin was sentenced in 2020 for crimes she committed in connection with the “Varsity Blues” college admissions bribery scandal, in which she and her husband Massimo Giannulli reportedly paid $500,000 in a scheme to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.

Loughlin ended up serving two months in jail, completed 150 hours of community service, and paid a $150,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges. Giannulli, meanwhile, was sentenced to five months in jail, 250 hours of community service, and a $250,000 fine.

