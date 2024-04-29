Robert De Niro Teams Up with MSNBC for Trump Trial Dramatic Readings

Actor Robert De Niro has teamed up with MSNBC to perform dramatic readings of the Trump trial in New York, reciting passages from New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s filings in the ongoing court case.

Robert De Niro has joined Glenn Close and Liam Neeson, who have also contributed their voices to dramatic readings for MSNBC’s “Prosecuting Donald Trump” podcast.

In a recent episode, De Niro recited passages from the so-called “statement of facts” filed by Bragg in his suit against Trump. De Niro recited claims about The National Enquirer and its parent company, AMI. Later, the Raging Bull actor read passages about alleged payments made to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

De Niro’s dramatic readings alternate with commentary from hosts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord — both of whom are former federal prosecutors. Weissmann has served as one of MSNBC’s regular commentators on the Trump indictments, claiming recently that Americans died in the Civil War so that leaders like Trump cannot run for office.

Their podcast is tied to their new book The Trump Indictments: The Historic Charging Documents with Commentary.

Robert De Niro’s anti-Trump rhetoric has remained as inflammatory as ever.

As Breitbart News reported, the two-time Oscar-winning actor trashed former President Donald Trump in an expletive-fueled rant during a recent appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“He’s so fucking stupid,” De Niro said. “Look at the lame things that he said. He’s so stupid, he can’t even say anything clever.”

“He’s a moron, but he’s a scary one,” he continued. “It’s all an act in certain way. It’s all out of insecurity. He’s deeply, deeply insecure. He is a malignant narcissist. He’s a socio-psychopath.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com