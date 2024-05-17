Joy Behar: ‘You Will Not Have a Country if Trump Gets In’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts on Friday on ABC’s “The View” that if former President Donald Trump is elected president again in November, we “will not have a country.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “I think it’s incredibly sad how dysfunctional, we’ve seen the dysfunction in Congress and now dysfunction in the Supreme Court. So Americans have to be watching this and just having this crisis, existential crisis of faith in our most important institutions. Look, I think John Roberts has lost control of the court.”

Behar said, “Maybe he agrees with them.”

Navarro said, “I don’t know if he does or not but he has a duty to the American people as chief justice to make sure that this Supreme Court is at a certain level of decorum and you have Ginni Thomas and Clarence Thomas accepting all sorts of gifts from billionaires and hearing some of the cases and you’ve got this I mean it is an embarrassment.”

Behar said, “This lifetime assignments has to stop. And they need to fix the Electoral College it is Un-American.”

She added, “People have to understand what is going on. You will not have a country if Trump gets in. I am convinced of it.”

