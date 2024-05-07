‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Chose Living Away from Hollywood for Her Family’s Sake

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has joined a growing list of celebrities and entertainers who have moved out of the Los Angeles area and, like many others, she says she did if so that her family would have a better quality of life.

Cuoco abandoned Hollywood for a ranch in Thousand Oaks, a rural spot just over an hour away from La La Land. While confessing that she does not want to leave California, in an interview with People magazine, she also said she needed to be away from L.A. and Hollywood.

“I wanted something away from L.A.,” she said, “I love being an actor and I love the business, I really do, I’ve been in it my whole life. I know nothing else for 30-plus years. But I knew I needed a special place that wasn’t that and that felt more grounded, felt more real, felt more family-oriented because I do love that side of my life, but this is equally as important to me.”

But it wasn’t just for her own peace of mind. It was also for her family, she said, adding, “wanted a place for my family. My family’s family and my child and my brain.”

The Flight Attendant star had her first child, Matilda, in March of last year with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, but she knew she did not want to raise Matilda in Hollywood.

“I think it’s a great place for a kid to grow up. Learning responsibility, doing chores, taking care of the animals and seeing how animals live together. It’s so important for us in our house for her to see how animals are treated and just kind of living in it,” she told the magazine.

Animals are an important part of her life, as well, and she fosters a large number of rescue animals on her ranch.

Introducing her daughter to the animal kingdom is an important goal for parenting for Cuoco, something that could not be done if they were living in Hollywood.

Cuoco is hardly alone, though, in her realization that L.A. and Hollywood are no place for a family to thrive. A growing list of celebrities have fled the area, most even fleeing the state.

That list includes Mark Wahlberg, Dean Cain, Sylvester Stallone, Robert Davi, Sheryl Crow, Nikki Sixx, Rob Schneider, Scott Baio, and more.

