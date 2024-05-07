‘Twilight’ Star Kristen Stewart Leans into ‘Incest and Periods’ in Directorial Debut: Americans Just Want ‘Jesus and Dogs’

Actress Kristen Stewart is openly admitting that she is going for the extremes in her directorial debut, aiming for controversy instead of a film with “Jesus and dogs” which she thinks Americans might actually like.

The Oscar-nominated actress is helming the film The Chronology of Water, now filming in Latvia, but the Twilight star insists it won’t be the sort of film most Americans are used to.

The film is an adaptation of the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch in which the author focuses on her bisexuality and her drug addiction issues. Not the feels good movie of the year, certainly.

Stewart, though, is excited to shock audiences.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, Stewart spoke about how hard it is to get movies made these days. And her movie is about some tough topics.

“My movie is about incest and periods and a woman violently repossessing her voice and body, and it is, at times, hard to watch… but it’s gonna be a fucking thrill ride. And I think that’s commercial, but I don’t think that I have any gauge on what that means,” she exclaimed.

“I think people would want to see that, but then… I think maybe people wanna watch movies about, like, Jesus and dogs,” she scoffed.

The Oscar-nominated actress also noted that she felt she had to take the production of her film to Latvia and Europe where her creative process can be empowered.

“It’s a fledgling film culture there. Look, I’m all about the way we make movies here [in the US], but I needed a sort of radical detachment. I am not a director yet. I need to make a student film. I can’t do that here,” she insisted.

Stewart is no stranger to saying controversial things. In 2019 she insisted that she talks to ghosts because she is “really sensitive” to the “energy” of ghosts.

Only aa few months ago she blasted Donald Trump, calling the former president a “bitch” and “a little baby” as she roasted him over his social media posts.

