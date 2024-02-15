Kristen Stewart Tells Trump ‘F**k You, B**ch!’ over Robert Pattinson Break-Up

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart called former President Donald Trump a “bitch” and a “little baby” in a recent interview when she was asked about her break-up with Robert Pattinson more than a decade ago.

Kristen Stewart was recalling Donald Trump’s tweets at the time telling Pattinson he “can do much better” after Stewart was photographed being intimate with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

“Of course he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering,” Stewart told Rolling Stone magazine this week. “What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?”

“He’s such a little baby,” she continued. “Fuck you, bitch!”

Kristen Stewart shares some thoughts on Trump in our cover story, including, “He’s such a little baby.” And also: “Fuck you, bitch!” Read: https://t.co/c7jbLK5gpd pic.twitter.com/XtIOkLjyvh — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 14, 2024

Since the 2012 romantic scandal, Stewart has moved on — almost exclusively to women. She is currently engaged to her longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

Stewart infamously addressed then-President Trump during her 2017 appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

“Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re probably not going to like me now,” she said. “Because I’m hosting SNL and I’m like so gay, dude.”

Stewart is currently promoting her latest movies Love Lies Bleeding, a violent lesbian thriller. The actress was photographed for Rolling Stone shirtless and wearing a jock strap.

Go behind-the-scenes of Kristen Stewart's Rolling Stone March 2024 cover shoot. See the full version on TikTok: https://t.co/0HVYy6EcHG pic.twitter.com/h1RdpAGTqz — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 14, 2024

