Justin Bieber Becoming a Father, Wife Hailey Shares Photo of Baby Bump

Pop star Justin Bieber is becoming a father, with his wife, Hailey, expecting the couple’s first child.

Hailey Bieber shared an Instagram photo of herself visibly pregnant along with other snaps and videos of the couple celebrating the recent renewal of their wedding vows.

Justin Bieber, 30, wed Hailey in 2018. Hailey Bieber, 27, is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, a member of the Baldwin acting family.

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post on Thursday made no reference to their expected child.

Last year, Justin Bieber devoted a significant amount of time to health issues.

The singer had disclosed he was diagnosed with with a paralyzing condition known as Ramsay Hunt Syndrome that left the right side of his face immobile.

Justin Bieber shot to fame when he was only 14 after his YouTube videos were brought to the attention of record executive Scooter Braun, who quickly signed him. Bieber’s first album My World (2009) was a smash hit.

Since then, he has segued into being a successful adult star, with his latest album being Justice (2021).

Throughout his meteoric ascent, Justin Bieber has maintained his Christian faith, publicly saying he is a follower of Jesus Christ.

When asked by Apple Music in 2020 how he plans to raise his kids, Bieber reportedly replied: “I’m a Jesus follower. When you accept Jesus, you walk with the Holy Spirit. I just want to be led by the Holy Spirit.”

