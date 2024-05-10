‘Doctor Who’ Star David Tennant Tells Transgender Critics ‘F**k Off’

David Tennant, one of the most popular actors to portray Britain’s Doctor Who, has a message about transgenderism and says he is sick and tired of the “weaponization” of transgender rights. His criticism isn’t aimed at the transgenders attempting to force their will on the west, it’s with those resisting transgenderism.

Appearing at the Proud Nerd: Angels, Demons, and Doctors convention in Goch, Germany, Tennant was asked by a fan whet he thought of the transgender debate going on in western countries.

The fan posted the exchange to his TikTok account.

After being asked his opinion, Tennant told the fan, “When I was a kid, the idea of being non-binary wasn’t something that existed. It wasn’t a concept.”

“I’ve seen that emerge and people are able to express themselves through that. It only ever seems positive as far as I can see,” he added.

He went on to decry the “weaponization” of rights.

“When I was a teenager, I remember gay rights being weaponized politically. That always felt ugly and nasty. We look back on that, 30 years later, and those people are clearly on the wrong side of history,” he said.

He then went on blast the critics of transgenderism.

“Now, there is a similar weaponization of these topics being taken by mostly the right wing, or certain sections of society, to create friction and conflict and division where it needn’t be,” he said.

“It’s just about people being themselves. You don’t need to be bothered about it. Fuck off and let people be,” he exclaimed without noting that transgenders aren’t “letting people be” themselves by forcing their desires on the rest of us.

“It’s that sense of just wanting people to be allowed to exist, and I think that there are, now, ways of expressing gender, identity, sexuality, that are more nuanced than they once were and that only seems to be positive,” he continued.

“If that helps people to know who they are, say who they are, and communicate to the world who they are – it’s just common sense, really,” he insisted.

Tennant is well known for supporting the radical LGBTQ movement.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston