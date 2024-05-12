Actress Jennifer Lawrence taunted former Vice President Mike Pence, calling him a closeted gay man at GLAAD’s (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) annual Media Awards event in New York City Saturday.

The show started Saturday with a bit of disruption, as one invited guest had to be escorted out of the venue after standing up and yelling about how GLAAD is “complicit in genocide” over the situation in Gaza.

From the stage, TV personality Ross Matthews agreed that the issue was important, Billboard reported.

“That was uncomfy for everybody,” Mathews said after the audience member was removed. “But you know what? We have to fight for everyone’s rights – and that’s one of them.”

Later in the show, Oscar-winner Lawrence, who is not gay, strangely took aim at Mike Pence, who is not exactly a topical target and whose political career is long over and likely will never be revived.

Lawrence won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2013 for her role in the film Silver Linings Playbook, but has since struggled to find hit movies other than her Hunger Games series of films. She took a year-long break from acting in 2020 and has appeared in only three films since then.

As she opened her remarks at the awards show, Lawrence first pandered to the audience by saying that gay musician Orville Peck, who was receiving the Vito Russo Award, was her “favorite musician and good friend.”

“I love seeing so many humans who can top their field while still being power bottoms,” Lawrence continued deploying a crude sex joke.

She then made the claim that she once fell in love with a gay man but eventually realized her love would never be reciprocated.

“Conversion therapy doesn’t work,” she said hinting that her love could not turn a gay man straight.

And that is when she turned her attention to Pence and called him gay.

“Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy is not real – even though you think it worked on you.”

Lawrence has repeatedly made odd, unsupported political proclamations during her acting career. In 2022, for instance, she exclaimed that guns were the number one cause of death in children in the U.S., a claim relying on a misleading CDC stat that includes 18 and 19-year-olds, not just minors, in the category of “children.”

That same year, she also seemed to think that before she came along in her Hunger Games roles, no women had ever been action movie stars. It is a claim that ignores literally dozens of actresses that came before her, many before she was even born.

Lawrence has also been jumping headfirst into hardcore, far-left political causes and was even heard saying her own parents were probably supporters of “Nazis” for voting for Republicans.

