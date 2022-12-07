Nolte: Jennifer Lawrence Says There Were No Female Action Stars Before Her

Jennifer “Box Office Poison” Lawrence used the pages of left-wing Variety to spread the lie that she is the first female action hero. Below are her own anti-science words:

I remember when I was doing “Hunger Games,” nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead. And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs, and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies. To keep certain people in the same positions that they’ve always been in.” [Emphasis added.]

Only Hollywood could take a nice Kentucky girl and turn her into something this ignorant and self-involved.

It must be a demented mix of ignorance and narcissism that caused her to say this. And when you stir that into the toxic stew of entitlement that comes with knowing no one will ever correct you on your self-serving lies, especially one as outrageously dishonest and dismissive as this one, you have a grown woman making a public fool of herself. Of course, no one will ever tell her that, and she’ll continue to believe her movies are flopping because the American people are sexist and unsophisticated — not because she’s a jerk.

OBVIOUSLY, Jennifer Lawrence is not “the first woman in the lead” of an action movie. The female action hero was a successful genre long before The Hunger Games came along in 2012, and long before this nitwit was born in 1990.

The Mighty Pam Grier was kicking butt in the early 1970s.

Sigourney Weaver in Alien (1979), Aliens (1986).

Linda Hamilton in Terminator 2 (1991).

Bridget Fonda in Point of No Return (1993).

Milla Jovovich in The Fifth Element (1997), Resident Evil franchise.

Michelle Rodriguez in The Fast & Furious franchise (2001-).

Demi Moore in GI Jane (1997).

Uma Thurman in Kill Bill I & II (2003 & 2004).

Gina Carano in Haywire (2011).

Angelina Jolie in Tomb Raider (2001), Wanted (2008), Salt (2010).

Charlie’s Angels (2000), Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003).

Kate Beckinsdale, Lucy Lawless, Lucy Liu, Jennifer Garner, Halle Berry…

This is what the left does. It is always Year Zero to them. This is how they lie to the ignorant and stupid, to those who want to forever feel like victims and crusaders. America is still racist, still sexist, and still engaging in colonialism. Mississippi is always burning. Stonewall is always rioting. Bras always need burning. Remember this B.S. about Black Panther?

Black Panther is the first black superhero movie. Uhm, Blade?

Black Panther is the first black Marvel superhero movie. Uhm, Blade?

Black Panther is the first superhero movie directed by a black director. Uhm, Meteor Man?

No one batted an eye in 1986 when Sigourney Weaver ran around wiping out aliens. Why? Because she wasn’t an “identity” kicking butt. Instead, she was an awesome character — tough, feminine, flawed, heroic, nurturing, protective, and willing to die to save her surrogate daughter.

America is not progressing. Thanks to serial-lying woke Nazis like Jennifer Lawrence, America is regressing.