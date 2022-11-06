Jennifer Lawrence Suggests Her Pro-Trump Parents Think Nazis Are Good Guys

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about her struggle to forgive her parents for supporting President Donald Trump, accusing them of disagreeing with her even on whether Nazis are “bad guys” in the past few years.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence hesitated at first when asked if she has reconciled with her parents over their political views.

“Yeah, I mean…. No, there were certain things, in the Trump presidency, there are certain things that happened over the last five years that are unforgivable,” she told the magazine. “And it’s been wild. It’s wild to disagree on things you thought you would never…there’s no way we’re going to disagree on this in 2021. White supremacy. Attacking the Capitol. Nazis being the bad guys. Or just, science. I don’t know.”

When asked if her parents have forgiven her for going full anti-Trump, the Oscar-winning actress replied: “I don’t know. I don’t really know.”

Jennifer Lawrence has publicly expressed her hatred of all things Trump. She has spread the false accusation that President Trump refused to condemn white supremacy, saying that “I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists.”

During his presidency, Trump publicly condemned white supremacy on a number of occasions, including in the aftermath of the Charlottesville riots in 2017.

In 2020, she posted a video of herself wildly celebrating Joe Biden’s election victory.

More recently, she spoke to Vogue about the political divide in her immediate family.

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different,” she told the magazine. “I’ve tried to get over it, and I really can’t. I can’t.”

