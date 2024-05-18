Chicago Subway Sandwich Shop in Jussie Smollett Hate Hoax Case Robbed by Gunmen

The Subway sandwich shop featured in the Jussie Smollett hate hoax case was robbed by two gunmen who took money from the cash register as well as three customers before fleeing on foot, according to reports.

Chicago police said the robbery took place at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, with the perpetrators entering the shop and brandishing guns. After getting cash from the register, the pair robbed three men who were in the store, ages 23, 25, and 33, a CPD spokesperson reportedly said.

The Subway that Jussie Smollett made famous was robbed by two gunmen last night. Three people inside the store were also robbed.https://t.co/LqQCMMk5S1 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 17, 2024

The robbers then fled on foot. Police said they were a white man and a black man, both of whom were wearing masks and armed with guns.

The Subway shop is located in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood — an area known for its upscale stores, office buildings, and heavy tourist traffic.

It was reportedly the same Subway that actor Jussie Smollett visited on the night of his infamous late-night encounter in 2019, when he alleged he was assaulted by two Trump supporters who, he claimed, put a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him, and yelled “This is MAGA country!”

Smollett’s allegations were dutifully repeated by the mainstream news media — until it all fell apart.

An investigation by law enforcement concluded that Smollett staged the incident in what appeared to be a bid to generate sympathetic media coverage and thus boost his Hollywood career.

The Empire actor, who has maintained his innocence, was eventually sentenced to 150 days in jail. He is currently appealing the decision.

