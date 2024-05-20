Biden at Odds with Hollywood Fundraisers George and Amal Clooney over ICC Warrant of Arrest for Israeli Leaders

George Clooney, and his wife, Amal Clooney are seemingly at odds with President Joe Biden after the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) revealed he was seeking arrest warrants for Israeli leaders and Hamas terrorist leaders.

Amal Clooney, who works as a human rights lawyer, was one of the legal experts who had advised ICC chief prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan regarding seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leaders.

Aml explained in a statement on the Clooney Foundation for Justice website that “more than four months ago,” the chief prosecutor of the ICC had “asked” her to help him evaluate “evidence of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Gaza.”

“I agreed and joined a panel of international legal experts to undertake this task,” Amal said. “Together we have engaged in an extensive process of evidence review and legal analysis including at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.”

Biden issued a statement in which he slammed the ICC’s chief prosecutor’s statement on applications for arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, describing it as “outrageous.”

“Let me be clear,” Biden said during a Jewish American Heritage Month event at the White House, Deadline reported. “We reject the ICC’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders. Whatever these warrants imply, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas. It’s clear Israel must do all it can to ensure civilian protection, but let me be clear: contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what is happening is not genocide. I reject that. We will always stand with Israel and its threats against its security.”

George Clooney is set to team up with former President Barack Obama in order to throw a star-studded fundraiser for Biden in mid-June.

Both Clooney and his former Ocean’s 11 co-star, Julia Roberts are reported to be lending “their names” to be used in Biden’s “campaign email and text messages, in hopes of attracting more contributions,” according to NBC News.