George Clooney Teaming Up with Obama for Biden Hollywood Fundraiser, Julia Roberts Might Attend

Hollywood elites are planning to throw more money at President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, with a star-studded fundraiser reportedly being planned for mid-June that will feature George Clooney and former President Barack Obama.

The shindig will also feature former Disney boss Jeffrey Katzenberg, who is Biden’s campaign co-chair, according to an Axios report. Julia Roberts might attend the event, unnamed sources told the outlet.

Hollywood remains one of Biden’s most loyal constituencies even as his popularity has plummeted with ordinary Americans who must deal with record consumer prices and unprecedented levels of illegal immigration that is swamping cities around the country.

Voters on both sides of the political divide are alarmed by the 81-year-old Biden’s cognitive decline, which has become only more apparent during his time in office.

But Hollywood elites remain all-in for Biden.

The last time Biden stopped by the Hollywood ATM was in February when he attended a swanky Los Angeles fundraiser thrown by Democrat megadonors Haim Saban and Casey Wasserman. A December fundraiser in L.A. was rocked by leftist pro-Palestinian protestors who upstaged the event by voicing their vehement opposition to Biden and his stance on the war between Israel and Hamas.

As Biden’s re-election co-chair, Jeffrey Katzenberg has publicly promised to raise “all the resources” needed to secure Biden a second term. A recent Broadway-themed New York fundraiser featuring Obama and former President Bill Clinton raked in $26 million.

But ordinary Americans who have to shoulder the consequences of Bidenflation and the non-stop tidal wave of illegal immigration are turning on the president.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent Economist/YouGov survey found that Overall, 59 percent of those surveyed disapprove of how Biden is handling his job as president, compared to 37 percent who approve.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found that a whopping 73 percent of registered voters believe Biden is too old to be an effective president.

