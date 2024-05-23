Hollywood Making George Floyd Biopic ‘Daddy Changed the World,’ with Floyd’s Family Executive Producing

A Hollywood movie based on the life of George Floyd is currently in the works, with the title Daddy Changed the World.

The movie is expected to dramatize the life of George Floyd, whose death in police custody in 2020 was used to spark the Black Lives Matter protests and riots that lasted several months and laid waste to cities across the country just ahead of the presidential election.

His death also unleashed the Defund the Police movement, which seeks to portray police officers as racists and aims to strip law enforcement of public funding.

George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, and her mother, Roxie Washington, are involved in the making of the movie and are serving as executive producers, according to a Variety report.

No casting or director has been announced. Gregory R. Anderson is writing the screenplay.

Daddy Changed the World is being produced by Radar Pictures, the Hollywood production company behind the recent Jumanji and Riddick movies, along with 8 Queens and Night Fox.

The producers reportedly said the movie will be “gritty drama of a man and his community thrust into the fiery light of history.”

Roxie Washington — the mother of Floyd’s daughter, Gianna — said in a statement: “We are excited the world will see the real, jovial, and loving George we know. This film will humanize him, embody the essence of his life, and hopefully reignite efforts to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. It’s time for justice and equality for all.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 20 years in jail for Floyd’s death.

Authorities found that Floyd had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. But they concluded his death was caused by the knee placed on his neck when in police custody.

Floyd was a repeat criminal who served eight jail terms on charges, including drug possession and theft.

