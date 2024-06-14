First Lady Jill Biden Argues Joe Is a ‘Healthy, Wise 81-Year-Old’

First Lady Jill Biden is arguing in favor of her husband’s old age while on the campaign trail, telling voters that President Joe Biden is a “healthy, wise 81-year-old” and that “age is a gift.”

“This isn’t just about stopping an extremist, and this election is most certainly not about age,” Dr. Jill Biden said Thursday at a Green Bay, Wisconsin, event, CNN reported. “Joe and that other guy are essentially the same age. Let’s not be fooled. But what this election is about, it’s about the character of the person leading our country.”

As the first lady stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota, California, Nevada, and Arizona, she is rolling out “Seniors for Biden,” a campaign effort aimed at voters aged 65 and over.

“Joe Biden is a healthy, wise 81-year-old ready and willing to work for you every day to make our future better,” she said. “Joe isn’t one of the most effective presidents of our lives in spite of his age but because of it.”

Joe Biden has had increased attention on his mental health recently, as there have been multiple instances where he appeared to be confused, facing the wrong direction, or wandering off in public.

Everyone freaking out about that Biden clip at G7. I found the full video. The longer clip, in context, is even more horrifying. pic.twitter.com/obFINP7RNE — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 13, 2024

🚨 WHY WON’T BIDEN TAKE A COGNITIVE TEST? He literally got LOST trying to find his way off stage for over 30 seconds here. Clearly has NO CLUE where he is. pic.twitter.com/Er079OIM88 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2024

In Green Bay, Jill Biden argued that the “woman I am today is wiser, stronger, more insightful, and more confident than I was all those years ago.”

“Every line on my face has been earned by the furrowed brows of difficult decisions made, by the sun of countless roads traveled, by the sweet strain of deep laughter with the people I love. Age is a gift,” she continued.

Making multiple jabs at former President Donald Trump during her speech, she argued that the Republican is “dangerous to our livelihoods, to our security, and the future of our country.”

At the next stop in Duluth, Minnesota, the first lady told the senior audience that “we cannot be defined by a number.”

“And when people underestimate us, they do it at their own risk,” Jill said, referring to senior citizens. “Let’s show what these years can do.”

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has also been helping to get older voters to the polls, speaking at his own event in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Friday morning.