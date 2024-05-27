Watch: Lizzo Reacts to Being Roasted in Obesity-Themed ‘South Park’ Episode

Pop star Lizzo issued a live reaction to a recent South Park episode lampooning her body positivity message and persona.

Lizzo shared her reaction in TikTok video in which filmed herself watching a clip from the South Park episode that simultaneously trolled America’s obesity culture, America’s drug culture, and America’s body-positivity culture. In the episode, Shelly Marsh, Stan’s mom, discusses weight loss with Kyle’s mom and how her insurance will not cover the drug ozempic. As a last resort, she uses a new drug called “Lizzo,” which basically helps her to accept her body.

“Ask about the power of not giving a fuck,” Shelly Marsh says in the mock-advertisement for the “Lizzo” product.

While watching the episode unfold, Lizzo’s jaw dropped and she could barely contain her shock. As the video closed, she embraced the joke and advised her followers to revel in the art of not giving “a fuck.”

“I just feel like damn…” she said. “I’m really that bitch. I’m really that bitch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a fuck to the point where these men in Colorado know who the fuck I am and put in their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years. I’m really that bitch and I showed you all how to not give a fuck and I’m gonna keep on showing you how to not give a fuck.”

Lizzo closed the video by reciting the song from the fake South Park ad.

🚨LIZZO RESPONDS TO SOUTH PARK OZEMPIC EPISODE "OMG! That's crazy. I am that really b*tch! I'm really that b*tch that showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f*ck. To the point where these men in Colorado know who the f*ck I am, and put it on their cartoon… https://t.co/FQMtZlwJfd pic.twitter.com/UbtSOpKoBa — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 26, 2024

Lizzo’s video marks a significant departure from an Instagram post in March wherein she expressed dismay for “being dragged by everyone.”

“The world doesn’t want me in it,” she said while lamenting the criticism she has received.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she said. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it.

“But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” she continued. “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

“I didn’t sign up for this shit,” she concluded. “I quit.”

The post came one day after she received backlash after appearing at a Joe Biden fundraiser in Manhattan. As Breitbart News reported, people were outraged that the president featured her despite past allegations of misconduct.

