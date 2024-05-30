Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Donald Trump Guilty Verdict: ‘Persecuted by Corrupt State of NY and Compromised DOJ’

Olympic gold medalist and reality TV megastar Caitlyn Jenner blasted the jury finding former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts in the business records trial in Manhattan, New York, Thursday.

“VERDICT REACHED!!! DONALD J TRUMP IS BEING PERSECUTED BY CORRUPT STATE OF NY AND COMPROMISED DOJ!,” Jenner said in an all-caps post on X.

Jenner, a staunch Trump supporter, struck a similar cord as the former president did as he gave brief remarks mere minutes after the verdict came down, calling it a “disgrace.”

“This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt,” Trump said, later adding that the case is “far from over.”

“The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people, and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here,” the presumptive GOP presidential nominee said.

“We’ll fight to the end.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram @jeromeehudson