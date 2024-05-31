Emily Ratajkowski Wore $95 Stormy Daniels T-Shirt to Celebrate Trump Trial

Model and left-wing activist Emily Ratajkowski celebrated the Trump trial on Thursday by parading around New York in a Stormy Daniels t-shirt for all the paparazzi to photograph.

Emily Ratajkowski’s graphic tee featured an illustration of porn star Stormy Daniels set against a black background. The $95 shirt was designed by cartoonist Robert Crumb, according to multiple reports. It appears that Ratajkowski wore the shirt just hours prior to the reading of the verdict late Thursday.

Model Emily Ratajkowski Wears a Stormy Daniels t-shirt after the Trump Trial ruling. The model famous for her appearance in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines music video previously endorsed progressive Democrat Bernie Sanders for President. pic.twitter.com/LcXRYFXgEK — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 31, 2024

Celebrities of Ratajkowski’s level of fame are often paid to wear certain brands in public for the express purpose of being photographed by paparazzi, thereby creating demand for the apparel from fans.

On Friday, she was at it again, promoting her own Inamorata clothing line by sashaying around the Big Apple in nothing but a bikini.

Ratajkowski posted the bikini shots to her Instagram feed.

Emily Ratajkowski has aligned herself with various left-wing causes in recent years and has positioned herself as a leading feminist voice in Hollywood.

The model participated in a Defund the Police march in 2020 at the height of the BLM riots that destroyed numerous cities around the country ahead of the presidential election.

