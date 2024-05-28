‘F*ck You’: Crowd Shouts Down Robert De Niro Outside New York Courthouse

A crowd shouted down far-left anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro during his speech on Tuesday outside a Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump stood trial.

De Niro’s speech was part of a Biden campaign stunt to capitalize on the lawfare waged against the former president.

De Niro took the podium to audible anger from the surrounding crowd. Instead of reading his remarks, De Niro appeared to respond to the crowd’s frustration over his partisan remarks.

“Fuck you,” one man audibly shouted.

Additional voices continued to lambast the actor. While De Niro began to speak, he appeared distracted by the critics and began to ramble.

“This is really — I mean, these people over here are kinda — it’s kinda crazy,” De Niro said about the shouts. “Donald Trump has created this.”

“He should be telling them not to do this,” De Niro said about the crowd. “He wants to sow total chaos.”

A washed up Bob DeNiro doubles down on calling President Trump’s supporters “clowns” pic.twitter.com/Z9p40Le6Kh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

The Biden campaign is holding a press conference soon outside of the Manhattan courthouse, where Trump’s defense team is set to give closing arguments. Trump arrived there earlier this morning: pic.twitter.com/N3RAZnbqAh — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 28, 2024

The Biden campaign is holding a press conference with “special guests” outside the courthouse where Trump is on trial The guests include: Robert De Niro (wearing an N95 mask) and Capitol police officer Michael Fanone You can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/5rXytbqjvP — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 28, 2024

BREAKING: Right now, outside the courtroom in which closing arguments are being heard in Donald Trump’s criminal trial, there is an anti-Trump press conference being held. On hand are Robert De Niro as well as the heroic J6 police officer. A decision could come as soon as… pic.twitter.com/JwsvNRNjuL — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 28, 2024

Robert De Niro gets into a shouting match with someone wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while leaving a Biden-Harris campaign presser across the street from Trump’s criminal trial. #RobertDeNiro #DeNiro #DonaldTrump #Trump #TrumpTrial pic.twitter.com/yRFMvftXA4 — Matt Pieper (@MattPieper) May 28, 2024

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.