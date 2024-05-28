‘F*ck You’: Crowd Shouts Down Robert De Niro Outside New York Courthouse

Robert De Niro
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Wendell Husebø

A crowd shouted down far-left anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro during his speech on Tuesday outside a Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump stood trial.

De Niro’s speech was part of a Biden campaign stunt to capitalize on the lawfare waged against the former president.

De Niro took the podium to audible anger from the surrounding crowd. Instead of reading his remarks, De Niro appeared to respond to the crowd’s frustration over his partisan remarks.

“Fuck you,” one man audibly shouted.

Additional voices continued to lambast the actor. While De Niro began to speak, he appeared distracted by the critics and began to ramble.

“This is really — I mean, these people over here are kinda — it’s kinda crazy,” De Niro said about the shouts. “Donald Trump has created this.”

“He should be telling them not to do this,” De Niro said about the crowd. “He wants to sow total chaos.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.